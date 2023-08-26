Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,455,000 after buying an additional 191,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.37. 1,312,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,659. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

