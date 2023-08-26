Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Raised by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.86. 10,748,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,918,760. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

