VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,185,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,053,000 after buying an additional 19,511 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,089,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,515,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,769,000.

Shares of ANGL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,198. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

