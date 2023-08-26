Unizen (ZCX) Price Tops $0.0437

Unizen (ZCX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $25.76 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unizen has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Unizen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unizen

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

