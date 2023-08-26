Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Short Interest Update

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the July 31st total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Universal Music Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Universal Music Group stock traded up 0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 12.41. 35,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 12.08. Universal Music Group has a 12 month low of 8.11 and a 12 month high of 13.40.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

