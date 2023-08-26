Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Universal Logistics stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.24. 19,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $412.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $448.10 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 28.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 14,303,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $352,163,815.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,866,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,141,289.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

