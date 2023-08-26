Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, an increase of 110.1% from the July 31st total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Universal Entertainment Price Performance

UETMF remained flat at $19.47 on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27.

Universal Entertainment Company Profile

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

