Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, an increase of 110.1% from the July 31st total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Universal Entertainment Price Performance
UETMF remained flat at $19.47 on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile
