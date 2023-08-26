UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,921,651,000 after acquiring an additional 247,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after buying an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,499,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,566,516,000 after acquiring an additional 414,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,210,004,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $489.12. 1,923,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

