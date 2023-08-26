United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.08.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. BOKF NA bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 65,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in United Airlines by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in United Airlines by 838.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 38,166 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

