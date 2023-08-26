Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $27,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever by 3,005.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 10.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Up 0.7 %

Unilever stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.92.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

