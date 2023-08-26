Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UCTT. Craig Hallum upgraded Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Ultra Clean from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $421.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.98 million.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 50.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 48,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

