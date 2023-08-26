Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 64.19%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty updated its FY24 guidance to $25.10-25.60 EPS.

ULTA opened at $407.15 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $373.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $455.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.39.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.58.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

