Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty updated its FY24 guidance to $25.10-25.60 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $407.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $455.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.39. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $373.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,726 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $3,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.