Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Posts Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty updated its FY24 guidance to $25.10-25.60 EPS.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $407.15 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $373.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $455.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.39.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,726 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,503,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $3,711,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.58.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

