UBS Group Trims Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Target Price to $172.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $207.00 to $172.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.04.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies
Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.6 %
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 94.96%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $14,787,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.
Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Estée Lauder Companies
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.