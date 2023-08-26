UBS Group Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $265.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.89.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $223.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.40. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

