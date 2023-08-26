UBS Group Cuts Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target to $26.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Premier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Premier from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.64.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00. Premier has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $37.53.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Premier will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Premier by 73.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,423,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $24,419,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Premier by 368.7% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 829,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after acquiring an additional 652,696 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Premier by 105.3% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,152,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,883,000 after acquiring an additional 591,201 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the second quarter worth about $16,098,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

