Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.24

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.24 and traded as high as $14.59. Twin Disc shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 4,120 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWIN. TheStreet raised shares of Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Twin Disc Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $196.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.35. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $83.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Disc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 825,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after buying an additional 109,884 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Twin Disc by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,657,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Twin Disc by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 200,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 47,934 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Twin Disc by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 373,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 42,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Twin Disc in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile



Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Stories

