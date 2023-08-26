Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.53

Shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and traded as low as $1.36. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 43,913 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $177.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tuniu in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tuniu by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in Tuniu in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tuniu in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tuniu in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

