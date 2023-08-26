Tucker Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 904 Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.

NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $53.67.

About Amplify Online Retail ETF

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

