Tucker Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after buying an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,259,000 after buying an additional 218,861 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MO opened at $43.67 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Altria Group

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.