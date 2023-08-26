Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,008,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,284 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $102,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $553,718,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 27.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,697,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,456 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

