TRON 1-Day Volume Reaches $131.97 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0775 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TRON has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $5.55 billion and $131.97 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001598 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002426 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001218 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,372,139,326 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars.

