TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $9.75 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TPVG. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a downgrade rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TPVG

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.75. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is -231.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.