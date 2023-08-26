TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Price Target Raised to $107.00

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TNET has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised TriNet Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.17.

TNET stock opened at $106.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.69. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.18. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.34 million. Analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $54,701.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,096.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $54,701.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,096.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $664,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,740,942.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,395,625 shares of company stock valued at $363,172,571 over the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 85.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

