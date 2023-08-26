Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) Insider Buys A$19,994.47 in Stock

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE – Get Free Report) insider Colleen Jay bought 1,717 shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$11.65 ($7.46) per share, with a total value of A$19,994.47 ($12,816.96).

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.95.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

