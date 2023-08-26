Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$92.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$94.00 to C$92.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$94.23.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$80.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$83.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$83.23. The company has a market cap of C$147.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$76.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.06 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$12.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.29 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.6974093 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

