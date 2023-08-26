TORM plc (TRMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

TORM has a payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

TORM stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. TORM has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TORM by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TORM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of TORM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

