TORM plc (TRMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.
TORM has a payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
TORM Price Performance
TORM stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. TORM has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.44.
Institutional Trading of TORM
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Danske upgraded shares of TORM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TORM
TORM Company Profile
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TORM
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.