Toncoin Price Tops $1.46 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. Toncoin has a market cap of $4.99 billion and $23.21 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00005621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019910 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018568 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014867 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,019.22 or 1.00040750 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.42574829 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $28,793,526.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

