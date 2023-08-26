Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Up 87.1% in August

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,100 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the July 31st total of 532,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,971.0 days.

Shares of TTUUF stock remained flat at $5.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18. Tokyu Fudosan has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

