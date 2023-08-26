Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.88

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.88 and traded as high as $28.89. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 11,544 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Timberland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $230.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 31.78%.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Insider Transactions at Timberland Bancorp

In other news, CFO Marci A. Basich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 84,471 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

