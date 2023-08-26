Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 425 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.38. 1,392,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,955. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

