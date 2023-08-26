Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,823,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.91. 20,154,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,018,260. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.