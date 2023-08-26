Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.62.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $9.10 on Friday, reaching $416.03. 5,390,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $184.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $431.08 and a 200-day moving average of $374.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

