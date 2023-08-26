Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.56. 1,291,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.49. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

