Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $594,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,937 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.36. The company had a trading volume of 16,050,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,510,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $152.53 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $82.46 and a twelve month high of $118.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.