Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Adobe by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Adobe by 10.2% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 2.5 %

ADBE traded up $12.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $525.06. 2,308,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,085. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $509.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $552.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

