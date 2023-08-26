Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,241 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.34. 3,885,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,939,680. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.19. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

