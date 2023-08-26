Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $7,675,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,336,000 after purchasing an additional 311,842 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $57,599,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 170,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,386,000 after acquiring an additional 115,489 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $471.68. The stock had a trading volume of 906,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,609. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $500.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $482.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

