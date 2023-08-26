Threshold Price Down 5% This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. Threshold has a total market cap of $182.80 million and $2.26 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018547 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014837 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,037.89 or 1.00061940 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,956,248,017.218164 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01849455 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,908,672.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

