Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) dropped 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 159,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 174,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.45) target price on shares of Thor Explorations in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$199.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.21.

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Thor Explorations had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of C$54.48 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.0482094 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

