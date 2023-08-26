Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 750 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Yum China by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

