Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 100 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 137,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after purchasing an additional 57,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 328.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after acquiring an additional 505,770 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 233.3% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,213,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $189.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.