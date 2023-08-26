Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1,241.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Everi by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Everi by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at $969,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI opened at $13.85 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRI. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Everi in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

