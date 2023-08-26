Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,110,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $348,000.

VV stock opened at $201.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.73. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

