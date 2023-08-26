Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stake in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,351 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.22% of Lantronix worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in Lantronix by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lantronix by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lantronix by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 146,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix Stock Performance

LTRX stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. Lantronix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lantronix

Lantronix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.