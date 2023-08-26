Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $82,000 Position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 159,788 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the first quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $11.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Xperi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xperi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

