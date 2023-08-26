Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 3,155.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BIL opened at $91.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.33 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.