Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stock Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alight by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 32,243,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,607,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,033,000 after buying an additional 542,762 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Alight by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 26,255,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,495,000 after buying an additional 6,017,129 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alight by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Alight by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,261,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,895,000 after acquiring an additional 461,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALIT. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alight in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Insider Activity at Alight

In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alight Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ALIT opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Alight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Alight Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.