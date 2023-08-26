Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys Shares of 17,218 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.
In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,987,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $91,712,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,297,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,850,757. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,987,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $91,712,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,297,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,850,757. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Charles Hays sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $4,382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,975,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,290,895.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $23.41 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $26.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.
