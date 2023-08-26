Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys Shares of 17,218 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,987,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $91,712,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,297,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,850,757. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,987,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $91,712,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,297,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,850,757. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Charles Hays sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $4,382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,975,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,290,895.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $23.41 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $26.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading

